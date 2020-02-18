18 Feb 2020

Turkish Red Crescent Community Based Migration Programmes - February 2020 [EN/TR]

Infographic
from Turkish Red Crescent Society
Published on 18 Feb 2020
preview
Download PDF (555.1 KB)CBMP - English version
preview
Download PDF (2.44 MB)Community centers - English version - English version
preview
Download PDF (559.62 KB)CBMP - Turkishversion
preview
Download PDF (2.44 MB)Community centers - Turkish version

In Community Based Migration Programmes, different projects are being developed in coordination with partner institutions in order to produce solutions for the needs of the beneficiaries. The projects are developed in line with the requirements in livelihood, protection, psychosocial support, health and social cohesion implementing areas.
First Community Center of Turkish Red Crescent was established in the city of Şanlıurfa in January 20, 2015. Currently 16 community centers are operating in the cities of Şanlıurfa, İstanbul (both Anatolian and European Sides), Konya, Ankara, Kilis, Bursa, İzmir, Adana, Mersin, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kayseri, Kahramanmaraş, Mardin and Kocaeli for both local people and displaced people.

Apart from the regular activities community centers implement, this month;

· Transportation support continues to be provided to send people who are in Istanbul but registered to other provinces back to the provinces where they are registered, and to enroll unregistered people in different provinces.

· A family reunification has been carried out in France by Restoring Family Links team.

· In order to provide social skills training to beneficiaries, Trainings of Trainer was organized for Livelihood Programme staff.

· For the purpose of reducing unregistered employment and discussing the need of textile sector, in the workshop which the private sector and public stakeholders participates, Community Centers and Livelihood Programme presentation was made.

