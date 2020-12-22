Turkish Red Crescent Community Based Migration Programmes – December 2020 [EN/TR]

In Community Based Migration Programmes, different projects are being developed in coordination with partner institutions in order to produce solutions for the needs of the beneficiaries. The projects are developed in line with the requirements in livelihood, protection, psychosocial support, health and social cohesion implementing areas.

First Community Center of Turkish Red Crescent was established in the city of Şanlıurfa in January 20, 2015. Currently 16 community centers are operating in the cities of Şanlıurfa, İstanbul (both Anatolian and European Sides), Konya, Ankara, Kilis, Bursa, İzmir, Adana, Mersin, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kayseri, Kahramanmaraş, Mardin and Kocaeli for both local people and displaced people.