Turkish Red Crescent Community Based Migration Programmes - December 2019
In Community Based Migration Programmes, different projects are being developed in coordination with partner institutions in order to produce solutions for the needs of the beneficiaries. The projects are developed in line with the requirements in livelihood, protection, psychosocial support, health and social cohesion implementing areas.
First Community Center of Turkish Red Crescent was established in the city of Şanlıurfa in January 20, 2015. Currently 16 community centers are operating in the cities of Şanlıurfa, İstanbul (both Anatolian and European Sides), Konya, Ankara, Kilis, Bursa, İzmir, Adana, Mersin, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kayseri, Kahramanmaraş, Mardin and Kocaeli for both local people and displaced people.
Apart from the regular activities community centers implement, this month;
Workshop of supporting access and continuity to education of children under international and temporary protection in Turkey was arranged with the participation of Ministry of National Education, Ministry of Family, Labour and Social Services and several NGO's.
Workshops for employers were held in Bursa and Sultanbeyli, which included the introduction of Livelihood Programme and the explanation of work permit processes.
Within the scope of Social Cohesion Programme, the Çanakkale Tour was organized on 2 November 2019 for the relatives of the martyrs who were martyred during the 1915 Çanakkale War in order to develop a culture of coexistence between local people and immigrants, to carry out positive image studies and to emphasize the cultural-history unity of the communities. Turkish, Bulgarian Turks, Bosniak Turks, Syrian and Iraqi people who are relatives of martyrs, participated the event.
Community Engagement and Accountability training was organized with The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies Turkey Office and the training included CEA's objectives, the importance of the inclusion of the communities to the work and operations Turkish Red Crescent Community Centres do and decision-making mechanisms, strengthening the communication with beneficiaries and increasing accountability. Training also covered functions, processes, methods and responsible persons of the feedback mechanism.