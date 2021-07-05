Turkish Red Crescent Community Based Migration Programmes – COVID-19 Needs Assessment Report - New Normal Period [EN/TR]

Executive Summary

The effects of the COVID-19 Period persist since its worldwide spread from Wuhan Province of China during December of 2019, and the first case reported in March 2020 according to the public statement of the Health Ministry in our country. After the first case until June, strict measures had been taken, contributing to the prevention of the spread of the pandemic. In the period from June to November, return to normal daily life had begun by taking measures in line with the new normalization process.

While the entire world was hit with such a massive pandemic, fluctuations in other countries had repercussions for Turkey, as well. In parallel, strict measures have been re-introduced since 20 November 2020 in the light of the developments, situations in other countries, statements of the World Health Organization, as well as recommendations of the Scientific Committee.

Accordingly, new measures such as the lockdowns, permitting restaurants and cafes to provide only take-away service, limited office hours in public authorities and private entities, and remote work in certain workplaces resulted in a turnaround in the number of cases which was rapidly increasing. As the vaccination efforts have gained traction, the expectations to return to normal daily lives have been raising since the first quarter of 2021.

Turkish Red Crescent Community-Based Migration Programs has proactively been exercising efforts to meet the needs of vulnerable groups since the very beginning of the pandemic. In this course, evolving needs in the field have prompted activities of the Community Centers to reshape. While Centers continued to provide their many core services such as psychological screening, training, and awareness, as a remote service, they have also been carrying out activities to meet urgent needs such as the production of masks and distribution of hygiene products.

This study, which is a continuation of the first report, provides information about the changing conditions of the beneficiaries in pre-pandemic, acute pandemic, and new normal periods. Accordingly, readers will see the detailed comparison on the data about services benefited by individuals in the range of 18 to 65 ages who are beneficiaries of Community Center, as Target Group, in the periods of January to February 2020, April to May 2020, and June to November 2020. The content of the report is as follows;

• Change in profiles of beneficiaries of Community Centers in COVID-19 period,

• Needs of vulnerable people in COVID-19 period,

• Comparisons of needs by periods,

• Channels of meeting needs,

• Effect of COVID-19 on household income,

• COVID-19 and access to education

• COVID-19 and social and psychological effect