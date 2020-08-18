Turkish Red Crescent Community Based Migration Programmes – August 2020 [EN/TR]

Thousands of people have lost their lives and millions of people were affected by the crisis due to the conflicts between Syrian government and demonstrators, which has started in March 15th, 2011 and has spread nation-wide with the demonstrations in April 2011.

Within the scope of Syrian Crisis Humanitarian Aid Activities, Community Based Migration Programmes was established in March 25, 2016 under Directorate of Migration and Refugee Services in order to manage and establish collaborations provided by International Federation of Red Cross Red Crescent Societies, partner National Societies and International Committee of Red Cross who are the components of the Movement.

In Community Based Migration Programmes, different projects are being developed by agreeing with partner institutions in order to produce solutions for the needs of the beneficiaries. The projects does not only include services held within a certain time frame; but also it contains activities th at will be carried out in line with the new requirements.