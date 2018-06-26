Turkey Targets Refugees at its Borders

Kars de Bruijne

Since the start of the Syrian Civil War in 2011, Turkey has been the main hub for hosting Syrian refugees. It is estimated that about 3.5 million refugees are based in Turkey; this amounts to approximately 15% of the total pre-war population of Syria. Due to the Turkish refugee burden, the government is pursuing a policy to limit refugee flows. In January 2018, Human Rights Watch criticized one of Turkey’s policies arguing that the Turkish government is shooting at refugees at the border in an attempt to force them back into Syria. Ibrahim Kalin – President’s Erdogan spokesman – responded that Turkey had “an open door-policy” and that “there has been absolutely no case of civilians being fired upon at the border”.

ACLED data reveal a systematic pattern of targeting refugees at each of the five Syrian districts alongside the Turkish border. Refugees have died as a direct result of Turkish bullets. 140 incidents since January 2017 and over 190 alleged fatalities are recorded in ACLED in these locations. For example, on the 15th September 2017, “Turkish border guards targeted several civilians as they attempted to cross the Syrian border into Turkey at an unidentified point, killing a 12-year-old child and injuring others [SYR12615].”