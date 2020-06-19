Turkey - Syrian Refugee Resilience Plan (2020–2021)

Overview

The Syrian Refugee Resilience Plan (SRRP) is the guiding document for the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) to support the Government of Turkey in addressing the needs of Syrians under Temporary Protection (SuTPs) and vulnerable host communities in Turkey.

The SRRP describes FAO’s strategy to:

• increase the resilience of households, communities and institutions to e¦ectively cope with and recover from crisis by providing viable livelihood opportunities in the food and agriculture sector, including access to relevant social protection schemes;

• address food insecurity and malnutrition of vulnerable SuTPs and host community members by supporting small-scale agricultural activities and promoting good practices and evidence-based decisions on food security and nutrition, including food and nutrition education, and life skills training;

• promote sustainable management and utilization of natural resources, including land, water, climate and genetic resources for the benefit of SuTPs and host communities; and • promote social cohesion and harmonization by encouraging economic and social integration of SuTPs and vulnerable host community members through fostering sustainable livelihood opportunities in the food and agriculture sector and access to relevant social protection schemes.

The 2020-2021 SRRP has been updated based on the findings of:

• recent assessments undertaken by FAO in close cooperation with Turkish authorities at national and local levels;

• lessons learned from the projects implemented under the previous SRRPs (2018–2019, 2019–2020); and

• review and analysis of data, reports and studies produced by national and international partners in Turkey.

It is aligned with government priorities and the Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan (3RP) 2020–2021 for Turkey, and it will be implemented in collaboration and partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry (MoAF), the Directorate General of Migration Management, the Ministry of Family, Labour and Social Services (MoFLSS) and other relevant line ministries, departments and partners.

The Plan is based on a holistic cooperative approach that calls for the involvement of a variety of actors and partnerships with the private sector and local institutions that have been the main service providers for SuTPs and local populations.

The SRRP aims to directly support the resilience of more than 60 000 households (approximately 300 000 people, of which at least 40 percent are women and women-headed households) from Syrian and host communities in Turkey a¦ected by the Syrian crisis. National and local government bodies, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and local institutions such as associations and cooperatives will also benefit from the SRRP directly and indirectly through capacity-building initiatives.

The implementation of the SRRP will require a budget of USD 111 million during the two-year period of 2020–2021 (USD 49 million for 2020, and USD 62 million for 2021).

The SRRP covers the provinces in Turkey with highest populations of SuTPs and where there is potential for their integration into the local economy The SRRP is structured around five pillars: (i) promoting skills and knowledge for sustainable agricultural livelihoods and food security and nutrition ; (ii) supporting employability and entrepreneurship in the food and agriculture sector ; (iii) investing in the sustainable development of the agriculture sector and utilization of natural resources; (iv) improving access to social protection; and (v) managing knowledge in the food security and agriculture (FSA) sector.