Turkey: Submission to the UN Human Rights Committee 132nd session, 28 June -23 July 2021, List of issues prior to reporting

Index number: EUR 44/4165/2021

Amnesty International provides the below information to the UN Human Rights Committee (the Committee) ahead of the adoption of the List of Issues Prior to Reporting for the third periodic report of Turkey at its 132nd session. The bibliography set-out in Annex 1 lists recent publications of Amnesty International, covering its key concerns about violations of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and in particular with regard to violations of the right to life and the prohibition of torture and other ill-treatment, as well as prevailing impunity. In addition, this submission also raises concerns about arbitrary detentions, unfair trials and restrictions on freedoms of expression, association and peaceful assembly. Finally, it also addresses concerns with regard to non-discrimination and summary forced returns of asylum seekers and refugees to Syria.