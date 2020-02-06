06 Feb 2020

Turkey - Snow avalanche (AFAD, MGM, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 February 2020)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 06 Feb 2020 View Original

Two avalanches occurred in the area between the Bahçesaray and Çatak districts (eastern Van province) on 4 and 5 February, killing 39 and injuring 84.

According to the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), as of 6 February, 5 people died on 4 February, following the first avalanche, and another 33 people on 5 February in the second avalanche which occurred during search operations.

The authorities deployed 173 search and rescue personnel, 23 vehicles and 34 ambulances to the area, while the Turkish Red Crescent provided food for 700 people affected.

Over the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy snow is forecast across the affected area.

