Turkey - Severe weather (MGM, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 June 2020)
- On 23-24 June, heavy rain and strong wind affected Istanbul, leading to casualties and damage.
- According to media, one person died, and 8 were injured. A tornado event occurred in Büyükçekmece District, causing damage to some houses. Flash floods were reported across several districts of Istanbul, inundating buildings and roads.
- Light rain is forecast over Istanbul on 25 June, and drier conditions are expected on 26 June.