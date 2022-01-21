Turkey
Turkey - Severe weather (AFAD, MGM, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 January 2022)
Heavy snowfall and strong winds have been reported in the last days across southern Turkey.
According to Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management authorities (AFAD), four people died and at least 18 others were injured in Mardin Province. Several citizens were rescued and transferred to evacuation centres in the Provinces of Osmaniye, Diyarbakir, Bingöl, Mardin, Van, Province. Thousands of people have been isolated across southern Turkey, as several roads have been blocked by heavy snowfall. National authorities have distributed food assistance to those affected.
On 21 January, snowfall is forecast over western Turkey, while from 22 January, snowfall and low temperatures are forecast over most of the country.