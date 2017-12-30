Turkey says EU funds not being actively used for needs of Syrian refugees

Turkey says it has spent more than $30 billion on meeting the needs of Syrians who've been in Turkey for about seven years

by Reuters

Saturday, 30 December 2017 09:24 GMT

ISTANBUL, Dec 30 (Reuters) - A substantial portion of the funds promised by the European Union (EU) to help Syrian refugees in Turkey is still not being used actively to meet their needs, Turkey's EU Ministry said on Saturday.

Read more on the Thomson Reuters Foundation.