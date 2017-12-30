30 Dec 2017

Turkey says EU funds not being actively used for needs of Syrian refugees

Turkey says it has spent more than $30 billion on meeting the needs of Syrians who've been in Turkey for about seven years

ISTANBUL, Dec 30 (Reuters) - A substantial portion of the funds promised by the European Union (EU) to help Syrian refugees in Turkey is still not being used actively to meet their needs, Turkey's EU Ministry said on Saturday.

