01 Jun 2018

In Turkey, a safe haven for Syrian refugee survivors

Report
from United Nations Population Fund
Published on 01 Jun 2018 View Original
© UNFPA Turkey
Fatima now works as a health mediator at a UNFPA-supported safe space, helping other women and girls.
© UNFPA Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey – Tragedy had a way of finding Fatima*. She endured brutal domestic violence during two marriages in Syria. And when the war broke out, a bomb struck her home, injuring her and killing the eldest of her five children. 

As the conflict intensified, she was trapped at home when she went into labour with her youngest child. Alone, she gave birth without any help, caring for the newborn by mimicking the care her midwives  had provided after her previous deliveries.

Then she cradled the baby all night. It was only in the morning that her husband was able to return home to take them to a hospital.

Desperate to escape the grinding violence, Fatima tried twice to escape over the border to Turkey with her children. She succeeded on her second attempt, travelling to Ankara, where her older brother lived. 

A new start

Over 3.5 million Syrian refugees are living in Turkey, according to government figures, including 98,000 in Ankara. 

There, Fatima was able to start over, free of the violence that had defined her life for so long. “I feel like this city cured me. I’m more optimistic about the future,” she told UNFPA.

As she helped her children adapt to their new home, she found opportunities for herself, as well. 

One day, she brought her children to a UNFPA-supported women’s and girls’ safe space to obtain vaccinations. She saw a group of Syrian women leaving a classroom, and learned they were attending a Turkish language class. Fatima immediately signed up to join the course.

Women’s and girls’ safe spaces offer a variety of services tailored to the needs of Syrian refugees and survivors of gender-based violence. They can receive psychosocial support and attend skills-training workshops. They can also receive information on sexual and reproductive health, as well as referrals to health care.

Since 2017, UNFPA has established nearly 40 safe spaces throughout the country, with support from European Union Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) and the governments of Japan and Sweden.

Independent, emboldened

The safe space gave Fatima a newfound sense of independence. 

“I’m so different now – I was an introvert and now I like to meet new people every day,” she said.

Eventually, she was hired to work as a health mediator at the centre. She is one of 166 Syrian women who have been trained to help refugee women and girls receive the services they need.

“The job has so empowered me that I can’t sit still at home, even on weekends, because I always want to do something good,” Fatima said.

The job also allowed her to send her children – who had previously been forced to find work – back to school. 

It also emboldened her to stand up to her abusive husband, who stayed behind in Syria. When he demanded that she send her eldest daughter back to Syria to be married off, she refused. The girl remains in school, along with her siblings.

Fatima knows the future has more to offer her daughter than a child marriage. “I want to see my children graduate, see them prosper and live happy lives,” she said.

* Name changed for privacy
 

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.