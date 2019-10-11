11 Oct 2019

Turkey’s ‘Safe Zone’ would be anything but: Plan increases risks for returned refugees

Report
from Human Rights Watch
Published on 11 Oct 2019 View Original

Turkey’s plan to create a 32-kilometer “safe zone” in Syria where it could relocate one million Syrian refugees is woefully misguided and dangerous – and bound to fail.

Turkey’s military operations in northeast Syria could displace civilians currently living there and put in danger any refugees moved into the zone. There are also serious concerns that the 12,000 Islamic State (ISIS) fighters currently being detained by the Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration in the area may escape custody.

The notion of “safe zones” for refugees to return to has always been a fraught one. Where created during past conflicts, “safe zones” have rarely been safe. Without adequate safeguards, the promise of safety can be an illusion when “safe areas” come under deliberate attack, as they did in Srebrenica in 1995. Combatants often take advantage of the existence of a “safe zone,” sometimes mingling with civilian populations and using the area to launch attacks, making the “safe zone” a valid military target. Safe zones by their nature are also rich sources for armed groups to grab humanitarian aid and new recruits – putting civilians, including children, at additional risk. The creation of a safe zone may also suggest to belligerent forces that civilians outside the zone somehow have less protection from attack.

Turkey’s incursion could also displace hundreds of thousands of Syrians in affected areas – exacerbating the Syrian displacement crisis. The International Rescue Committee predicts the conflict will displace a further 300,000 people immediately. Humanitarian organizations operating in the area have also raised concerns about the lack of infrastructure in the area to host a million Syrians returning from Turkey.

Turkey’s own forced return of some Syrian refugees since December 2017, its closure of the border with Syria since March 2015 to asylum seekers, and the shooting of asylum seekers on smuggling routes – reportedly killing over 430 since 2011 – suggests that Turkey’s aim is to prevent further fleeing Syrian civilians from entering Turkey rather than genuinely providing protection.

Regardless of whether it creates this “safe zone,” Turkey should not use it to justify keeping borders closed to asylum seekers or forcibly returning refugees, both of which violate its obligations under international refugee law. The European Commission, EU member states, and other large donors to the refugee response in Turkey should publicly call on Turkey to meet its obligations and ensure that refugees truly are safe, and not sacrificed for political expediency.

Human Rights Watch:
© Copyright, Human Rights Watch - 350 Fifth Avenue, 34th Floor New York, NY 10118-3299 USA

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.