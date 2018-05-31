31 May 2018

Turkey’s Humanitarian Aid in Afrin - Report No. 3 (30.05.2018)

Report
from Government of Turkey
Published on 30 May 2018
Download PDF (10.84 MB)

Since January 29, the Republic of Turkey Prime Ministry Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), Turkish Red Crescent and other Turkish NGOs have provided humanitarian aid to the people living in 307 different locations of Afrin.

Over 300,000 civilians in Afrin have benefited from humanitarian aid that has been distributed by Turkish humanitarian agencies including 72,925 food packages, each enough to sustain a family for a month, 920,794 hot meals, 156,501 various food items and 118,352 kg of fruits and vegetables. With regards to safe water, civilians in Afrin town and surrounding communities continue to rely on water trucking services, as water through the network remains unavailable. Besides sustaining water trucking services, 76,733 bottles of water (0.5, 1.5 and 5 liters) were distributed.

Moreover, Turkish humanitarian agencies have sustained urgent needs of civilians by providing 573.5 tons of our, 46,586 core relief items including mattresses, blankets, hygiene kits, clothes, shoes and packages of diapers for children/elderly/disabled and 21,118 various non-food items. In addition, 2,934,101 bundles of bread have been delivered to the people in Afrin.

