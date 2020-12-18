Turkey is home to the largest refugee population in the world, hosting more than 4 million refugees, many of them from Syria, fleeing a nine-year conflict.

To support social cohesion and livelihood opportunities for Syrians under Temporary Protection in Turkey, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), Turkish Ministry of National Education (MEB) and Turkish Red Crescent (TRC) initiated the “Adult Language Training (ALT)” project within the framework of the “Turkey Resilience Project in Response to the Syria Crisis.” The ALT project, which started in 2018, was allocated 50 millions euros by the EU. The trainings will continue until the end of 2020. The aim of the project is to increase livelihood opportunities that can be managed by local authorities, strengthen municipal services, and further develop social cohesion of Syrians with the host community.

The project is implemented through UNDP’s operational contribution while Ministry of National Education is coordinating the overall project and working closely with local actors and centers. The TRC is supporting the project through its identification and coordination of beneficiaries. The cooperation also highlights a good example of international, national and local level cooperation.

By the end of the ALT project nearly 2.000 Syrians will have attained livelihood opportunities. In addition to this, approximately 52.000 Syrians will benefit from the language training. The project also aims to improve and enhance local administrative services for more than 307.000 Syrians.

The main objective of the project is to support regional development, economic integration, local capacities and social cohesion. The project serves as an important example of humanitarian development on achieving sustainable and comprehensive solutions for creating livelihood opportunities while creating a harmonious interaction between Syrians and host communities in Turkey.