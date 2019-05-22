Turkey is Represented at the UN Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction at the Highest Level

Deputy Minister of Interior Affairs Mr. İsmail Çataklı and Head of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) Dr. Mehmet Güllüoğlu participated at the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction hosted by the United Nations. Turkey’s activities as a part of the “Sendai risk reduction framework for the period 2015-2030” was announced as “Turkey’s Official Statement”. In addition to Japanese, Italian, Azerbaijani and Somalian authorities, Çataklı and Dr. Güllüoğlu held bilateral meetings with international organization executives during the platform organized in Geneva.

Framework documents concerning the global aspect of disaster risk reduction are monitored via global platforms organized every two years. 2015-2030 Sendai Disaster Risk Reduction Framework activities in the whole world were assessed in the 2019 Global Platform. Global platforms have established the right foundation for the expansion of coordination and cooperation in the world.

Turkey’s Risk Reduction Plan (TARAP) and Provincial Risk Reduction (İRAP) Plans on the Way

Explaining steps Turkey has taken as a part of the Sendai Disaster Risk Reduction Framework to other ministers under the topic of “Turkey’s Official Statement”, Deputy Minister Çataklı said, “Turkey has been working on Turkey’s Risk Management Risk Document (TAYSB), Turkey Risk Reduction Plan (TARAP) and Provincial Risk Reduction Plans (İRAP) in an effort to keep up with its global goal to establish a disaster risk reduction strategy until 2020. This will allow us to list our investments according to our priorities in the international and local level, maintain coordination between offices and prevent duplicate investments.”

Turkey’s Effort is For Protecting Human Life and Assets

AFAD delegation headed by Deputy Minister Çataklı represented Turkey at the forum. Çataklı who made a speech at the ‘Ministers Round Table Meeting” was accompanied by the Head of AFAD Dr. Güllüoğlu. Noting that regional instabilities such as war and clashes are the reason of man caused disasters and cases of emergencies, Deputy Minister said, “Turkey works in an effort to prevent the loss of life and property in the whole world, maintain stability in the world and contribute to achieve the level of sustainable development.”

Turkey Builds Disaster Risk Management System (TAFRİSK)

Addressing attending Ministger from the United Nation members Deputy Minister of Interior Affairs Mr. İsmail Çataklı explained Turkey’s disaster risk reduction activities to participants and added, “We are building Turkey’s Disaster Risk Management System (TAFRİSK) by the hand of AFAD in order to reduce risks and damages. We almost completed the “Integrated Disaster Risk Maps” of 81 cities of the country. Now, we are trying to make the risk analysis of every city by using Disaster Risk Reduction System (ARAS). We achieved an important improvement in using earthquake, rock falling, avalanche and landslides in forming danger maps and making risk analysis.”