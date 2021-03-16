Turkey + 1 more
Turkey | Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan 2021–2022
Attachments
Turkey hosts the largest refugee population in the world, with 3.6 million displaced Syrians under Temporary Protection. The impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) magnified refugees’ and host communities’ vulnerability, adversely impacting food security.
Objectives
The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is working with partners in the Food Security and Agriculture Sector to:
Improve the self-reliance of Syrians under Temporary Protection and vulnerable host communities and prevent them from resorting to food-related negative coping.
Strengthen the resilience of Syrians under Temporary Protection and host community members through self-employment/employment, increased income and financial assets in the food and agriculture sectors.