Turkey: Psycho-Social Effects Of COVID-19 In The Framework Of MHPSS Needs Of Syrian Refugees In Turkey (April-May 2020)

1. Executive Summary

This situation analysis report aims to provide qualitative information about the psycho-social effects of the COVID-19 on the framework of mental health and psycho-social support (MHPSS) needs and capacities of the Syrian population. The data collection took 3 weeks to complete (from 4th of May 2020 till 28th of May 2020). The study focuses on qualitative analysis of feedbacks given by Syrian refugees residing in three provinces of Turkey: İstanbul, İzmir, and Hatay.

In the effort of exploring the psycho-social effects of the COVID-19 crisis on the Syrian refugee population, this study aspires to understand the MHPSS needs of the Syrian communities in order to frame efficient, fruitful and tailored interventions – first by alleviating the effect of both pandemic and protracted displacement, then build as much as possible the psycho-social capacities within the intervention for the affected communities.

Furthermore, this qualitative assessment pursues to provide two fundamental aspects of this COVID-19;

Perception: ‘How Syrian refugees perceived the COVID-19’ and Copping: ‘what types of coping mechanisms prevalent in refugee communities at all levels (individual, family, and social) to cope with the psychological and social challenges that stem from both the pandemic and being in a state of long-period displacement’.

2. Main Findings

• The ability to access basic services got negatively affected by the COVID – 19 pandemics. o Regarding access to health services, 25% (29 out of 123) reported avoiding going to hospitals due to the risk of getting affected and 10% (12 out of 123) reported being declined by the hospitals. o 89% (109 out of 123) reported the negative effect on income generation opportunities as either loss of jobs, closure of business or slowed down business performance o 27% (24 out of 88) of those having school-aged children, reported not being able to access remote education provided by the Government of Turkey (GoT). The main barrier that is reported by 92% (22 out of 24) is the lack of equipment (TV, laptop, etc.) and/or limited utilities (like internet connection)

• The statements reported by participants regarding the way their certain life domains (physical and mental health, social life, relations between family members and daily routine) got affected by COVID – 19 pandemic. Underline causes that affected these life domains are interlinked; especially the economic effect of this pandemics act as a catalyst/trigger for the negative effect on all other life domains • The feeling of physical fatigue is the most frequently reported type of effect on physical health resulted due to COVID – 19 pandemics conditions. The narratives indicate that such an effect is interlinked with the increased distress of both adults and children aged family members.

• “Feeling of suffocation” and “exhausted children” are the two most frequently reported types of effects on mental health. The reported narratives show that the effects of quarantine measures on children and economic hardship are mainly the source of distress that leads intolerance against family members.

• The narratives indicate that social life is almost ended due to the relevant measures taken.

Continued remote socialisation through technological means is still reported.

• Narratives indicate that relations between family members got negatively affected. However, depending on the capacities of family members, both resolution of quarrels and management of the increased distress through constructive communication and increased intolerance, were able to resolve arguments. Nevertheless, dispute leading to domestic violence has been reported.

• The effects on a daily routine are mainly perceived as the changes occurred in daily routine due to the economic effect of the pandemics. Adaptation into decreased household income is the most frequently reported theme after the changes in daily routine due to limited mobility