Turkey Protection Sector Q2 | April - June 2018

Highlights

The Protection Working Group continued to work on standardization of policies, practices and tools within the sector. To facilitate referrals between protection partners and to comprehensively address protection concerns faced persons with specific needs, the sector endorsed the ‘Inter-Agency Referral Form’. This standardized referral form will allow for consistency in referrals across agencies and for upholding principles of confidentiality and consent throughout the process. The sector worked with the ‘Child Protection Alliance in Humanitarian Action’ to finalize Turkey-specific guidance and tools to prevent and respond to cases of child labour, including on a child labour risk matrix. The toolkit will allow for coordinated actions and approaches to work with Ministries on tackling child labour practices and incidents. As part of an effort to enhance and align case management practices within the sector, a child protection case management supervision and coaching capacity development initiative was rolled out in Turkey with two trainings, in Istanbul and Ankara, for NGO workers and government staff, focused on establishing structured supervision systems through the introduction of standardized practices and tools.