21 Sep 2018

Turkey Protection Sector Q2 | April - June 2018

Infographic
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Protection Cluster
Published on 30 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (3.04 MB)

Highlights

The Protection Working Group continued to work on standardization of policies, practices and tools within the sector. To facilitate referrals between protection partners and to comprehensively address protection concerns faced persons with specific needs, the sector endorsed the ‘Inter-Agency Referral Form’. This standardized referral form will allow for consistency in referrals across agencies and for upholding principles of confidentiality and consent throughout the process. The sector worked with the ‘Child Protection Alliance in Humanitarian Action’ to finalize Turkey-specific guidance and tools to prevent and respond to cases of child labour, including on a child labour risk matrix. The toolkit will allow for coordinated actions and approaches to work with Ministries on tackling child labour practices and incidents. As part of an effort to enhance and align case management practices within the sector, a child protection case management supervision and coaching capacity development initiative was rolled out in Turkey with two trainings, in Istanbul and Ankara, for NGO workers and government staff, focused on establishing structured supervision systems through the introduction of standardized practices and tools.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.