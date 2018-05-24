24 May 2018

Turkey Protection Sector Q1 | January - March 2018

Infographic
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Protection Cluster
Published on 24 May 2018
preview
Download PDF (3.1 MB)

During the first quarter of 2018, the Protection sector has continued to focus the delivery of protection services to people with protection needs through support to community centers, multi-functional centers, and women/girls safe spaces. Simultaneously, efforts to enhancing the capacity of government service providers, particularly the Social Services Centers run by the Ministry of Family and Social Policies (MoFSP), to promote the integration of individuals with protection needs into existing support systems were intensified. To that end, material support and technical trainings were provided to MOFSP staff to expand coverage and improve the quality of services for refugees and migrants, including for children and GBV survivors, across the continuum of care, with a focus on the provision of psychosocial support and the identification and referral of at-risk individuals.

Efforts to prevent and respond to child marriages are being renewed and prioritized through the, Child Protection and SGBV Sub-Working Groups. As part of an Inter-agency programme for the elimination of child, early and forced marriage (CEFM), a technical workshop was conducted in early 2018. The programme, bringing together UN agencies and NGOs, aims to more effectively identify and respond to child marriage cases through local capacity building and community mobilization, while also working to address the negative social norms around this practice.

