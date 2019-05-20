20 May 2019

Turkey Protection Sector: Gender Thematic Dashboard - February 2019

Infographic
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 18 Feb 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.61 MB)

GENERAL OVERVIEW

Gender equality refers to the equal access and opportunities of women, girls, men and boys of all ages. Gender equality is not only a fundamental human right, but a necessary foundation for a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable world (SDG 5).

Providing women and girls with equal access to education, health care, decent work, and representation in political and economic decision-making processes will fuel sustainable economies and benefit societies and humanity at large.

Conflict and displacement affect men and women differently and disproportionally and humanitarian & refugee response should be tailored in way to address their distinct needs, coping mechanism, priorities and protection risks. These include discrimination, prejudice and stigma, increased exposure to violence (1 in 5 refugees or displaced women are reported to have experienced sexual violence) and difficulty accessing humanitarian services. These gender aspects are too often overlooked and invisible when interventions are planned. Humanitarian action should be designed in a way that ensures that women, girls, men and boys benefit equally from it.

