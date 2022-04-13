Turkey Project Highlights: Comprehensive assessment and profiling of agricultural practices in Adana and Gaziantep Provinces in thecontext of the Syrian refugee crisis response (OSRO/TUR/003/GER)

Project code: OSRO/TUR/003/GER

Resource Partner: Germany

Contribution: USD 289 533

Implementation: 01/11/2020 - 31/01/2022

Target areas: Adana and Gaziantep Provinces

Objective: To assess production practices and capacities in recommended agriculture value chains in the context of the Syrian refugee crisis response and COVID-19.

Key partners: Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry (MoAF) and Ministry of Labour and Social Security (MoLSS).

Beneficiaries reached: MoAF, MoLSS, Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit and key stakeholders.

Activities implemented:

 Carried out a desk review and secondary data analyses to form a strong technical basis to produce a profiling study and project interventions roadmap.

 Conducted 14 focus group discussions to gather qualitative data on agricultural production, organizations, employment and workers; agribusiness and trade; and food processing and packaging.

 Conducted 23 key informant interviews in Adana and 27 in Gaziantep with representatives from the private sector, private institutions, agricultural organizations, public institutions, workers and Syrian communities.

 Designed and carried out a survey questionnaire on the agricultural practices in Adana and Gaziantep.

 Identified and assessed potential intervention areas and implementing partners to support the response to improve food security and livelihoods of Syrian refugees and host community members.

Results:

 Produced a profiling report on the agricultural practices in Adana and Gaziantep Provinces in the context of Syrian refugee crisis response.

 Produced an intervention roadmap that outlines intervention areas, strategies and activities to support agricultural production, sustainability, agribusiness, agricultural organization and employment generation.

 Shared the profiling report and intervention roadmap with all relevant stakeholders and potential partners to promote awareness and support multi-stakeholder public-private dialogue.