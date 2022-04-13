Turkey + 1 more
Turkey Project Highlights: Comprehensive assessment and profiling of agricultural practices in Adana and Gaziantep Provinces in thecontext of the Syrian refugee crisis response (OSRO/TUR/003/GER)
Attachments
Project code: OSRO/TUR/003/GER
Resource Partner: Germany
Contribution: USD 289 533
Implementation: 01/11/2020 - 31/01/2022
Target areas: Adana and Gaziantep Provinces
Objective: To assess production practices and capacities in recommended agriculture value chains in the context of the Syrian refugee crisis response and COVID-19.
Key partners: Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry (MoAF) and Ministry of Labour and Social Security (MoLSS).
Beneficiaries reached: MoAF, MoLSS, Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit and key stakeholders.
Activities implemented:
Carried out a desk review and secondary data analyses to form a strong technical basis to produce a profiling study and project interventions roadmap.
Conducted 14 focus group discussions to gather qualitative data on agricultural production, organizations, employment and workers; agribusiness and trade; and food processing and packaging.
Conducted 23 key informant interviews in Adana and 27 in Gaziantep with representatives from the private sector, private institutions, agricultural organizations, public institutions, workers and Syrian communities.
Designed and carried out a survey questionnaire on the agricultural practices in Adana and Gaziantep.
Identified and assessed potential intervention areas and implementing partners to support the response to improve food security and livelihoods of Syrian refugees and host community members.
Results:
Produced a profiling report on the agricultural practices in Adana and Gaziantep Provinces in the context of Syrian refugee crisis response.
Produced an intervention roadmap that outlines intervention areas, strategies and activities to support agricultural production, sustainability, agribusiness, agricultural organization and employment generation.
Shared the profiling report and intervention roadmap with all relevant stakeholders and potential partners to promote awareness and support multi-stakeholder public-private dialogue.