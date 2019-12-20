Turkey: Population Movement - International Appeal Revision n° 7 (n° MDRTR003)

This revised International Appeal seeks a total of 122 million Swiss francs to enable the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to continue supporting the Turkish Red Crescent Society (TRCS) in assisting some 2.76 million people in Turkey who have been affected by the Syria crisis and other neighbouring conflicts for an additional 18 months (until 30 June 2021). Following IFRC’s areas of focus and strategies for implementation, this appeal will cover: Livelihoods and Basic Needs; Health; Protection, Gender and Inclusion (PGI); and Strengthening National Society.

This revised Appeal has been readjusted to deliver services to an additional 265,000 people (from 2.5 million to 2.76 million), with an extended timeframe of 18 months to address the protracted nature of this crisis. To date, this appeal has supported some 2.3 million people since it was launched in 2012, with a balance of approximately 465,000 expected to be reached through this extension. This revised Appeal does not include the Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN) programme funded by the Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (DG ECHO) to support some 1.7 million refugees living in Turkey.

The planned response reflects the current situation and information available at this time of the operation and may be adjusted based on further developments and findings from field assessments, monitoring and evaluation activities.