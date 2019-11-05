05 Nov 2019

Turkey: Population Movement - Emergency Appeal (MDRTR003) Operations Update n° 13

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 05 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.19 MB)

Summary of this operation update:

This operation update reports on the implementation of programmes and activities under the sixth revised plan of action of the International Appeal issued in December 2018. This operation update also reflects a shift into reporting by Areas of Focus and Strategies for Implementation to align with IFRC’s Plan and Budget 2016-2020, and covers April 2018 through June 2019. Figures reported under the Detailed Operational Plan section are cumulative, and at Outcome level, and at Output level where possible. Output achievements are further outlined in the narrative of each sector. The Areas of Focus supported by this Appeal seek to strengthen resilience among both refugee and host communities, and include Livelihoods and basic needs; Health; Protection, Gender and Inclusion; and Disaster Risk Reduction. Strategies for Implementation focus primarily on Strengthening the National Society, through enhancing technical skills and capacity of the TRCS staff and volunteers for more effective and efficient service delivery, and to help ensure that human and material resources are available to address the needs of refugees and host communities.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.