Turkey: Population Movement - Emergency Appeal (MDRTR003) Operations Update n° 13

Summary of this operation update:

This operation update reports on the implementation of programmes and activities under the sixth revised plan of action of the International Appeal issued in December 2018. This operation update also reflects a shift into reporting by Areas of Focus and Strategies for Implementation to align with IFRC’s Plan and Budget 2016-2020, and covers April 2018 through June 2019. Figures reported under the Detailed Operational Plan section are cumulative, and at Outcome level, and at Output level where possible. Output achievements are further outlined in the narrative of each sector. The Areas of Focus supported by this Appeal seek to strengthen resilience among both refugee and host communities, and include Livelihoods and basic needs; Health; Protection, Gender and Inclusion; and Disaster Risk Reduction. Strategies for Implementation focus primarily on Strengthening the National Society, through enhancing technical skills and capacity of the TRCS staff and volunteers for more effective and efficient service delivery, and to help ensure that human and material resources are available to address the needs of refugees and host communities.