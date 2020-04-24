Turkey: Operations Update - International Appeal n° MDRTR003 Operations Update n° 14

Summary of this operation update:

This operation update reports on the implementation of programmes and activities for July-December 2019 against the seventh revised plan of action of the International Appeal. The Areas of Focus and Strategies for Implementation remain the same as in the sixth revision, with the exception of Disaster Risk Reduction, which has been removed. The community centre model for implementation of activities continues to be well-received with many of the services offered garnering increased participation from both refugee and host community members. Of note are advances being made in increasing accountability towards people served, through monthly advisory committee meetings comprising members of both refugee and host communities to discuss issues and seek solutions collectively with the Turkish red Crescent Society (TRCS); seminars to verify or negate rumours and hearsay that can cause disharmony among communities; and the finalization of the community centre feedback mechanism which provides a secure channel for complaints and feedback from service users in a variety of formats. In terms of National Society capacity development, training and sensitization continue to enhance technical skills and capacity of TRCS staff and volunteers for more effective and efficient service delivery to serve vulnerable people.

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the situation

As of 26 March 2020, Turkey continues to host more than 3.6 million refugees, of whom Syrians registered under Temporary Protection comprise some 99 per cent, with the rest including nationals from Afghanistan, Iraq, Iran and other countries registered under International Protection. Some 63,700 Syrian refugees currently live in temporary accommodation centres (camps) with access to shelter, food, education, health and social services, though this continues to reduce as camps throughout the country are gradually being closed. The remaining 3.58 million or so reside in congested urban areas, often under challenging circumstances and with scarce resources, despite commendable humanitarian assistance efforts by the Turkish government authorities.

Turkey’s Directorate General of Migration Management (DGMM) reports some 94 per cent of the Syrian refugee population continues to live in urban areas throughout the country, with the majority in Istanbul (some 496,400 individuals or 13.8 per cent), followed by Gaziantep (12.6%), Hatay (12.2%) Şanlıurfa (11.8%), comprising more than 50 per cent of all Syrian refugees registered in Turkey in these four cities alone.