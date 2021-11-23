Turkey + 1 more
Turkey Market Bulletin: Issue No. 19, Quarter 3 2021 (July - September)
Attachments
HIGHLIGHTS
• The Minimum Expenditure Basket (MEB) costs 626 TRY per person per month as of September 2021, an increase of 21 percent from 518 TRY last year, September 2020.
• The economy grew by 21.7 percent in Q2 2021 whereas it had contracted by 10.4 percent in Q2 2020 due to Covid-19 lockdown.
• In September, the inflation rate reached 19.6 percent. The food inflation rate increased to 28.8 percent.
• The Turkish lira depreciated in Q3 2021 and traded around 8.9 against the USD in September 2021.