Turkey Market Bulletin: Issue No. 17, Quarter 1 2021 (January - March)

Highlights

• The Minimum Expenditure Basket (MEB)1 costs 576 TRY per person per month as of March 2021, representing a 4 percent increase as compared to previous quarter and 14 percent increase from March 2020.

• In March, the inflation rate reached 16.2 percent. Despite going down in Q1 2021 the food inflation rate was actualized at 17.4 percent, leading to increased loss of purchasing power.

• Cost of living increased more in the South-eastern and eastern regions than the other locations and metropolitans as of March 2021 as compared to March 2020.

• The minimum wage increased from 2324 TRY in 2020 to 2826 TRY in 2021, yet, it is still 22 percent less than the average MEB.

• Turkish lira has been appreciated since December 2020, yet, reversed in March 2021 and 1 USD reached 8.24 TRY.

• Industrial production increased by 16.6 percent in March compared to 2020.