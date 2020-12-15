Turkey Market Bulletin: Issue No. 15, Quarter 3 2020 (July - September)

Highlights

• The Minimum Expenditure Basket (MEB)1 costs 518 TRY per person per month as of September 2020.

• The inflation rate in September 2020 is 11.75% and it was stable throughout Q3 2020.

• As the businesses reopened in June 2020, the economic growth in Q3 2020 was actualized at 6.7%.

• The unemployment rate slightly went down from 12.4% to 12.2% between June and August 2020.

• Turkish Lira experienced devaluation; 1 USD reached 7.52 TRY in September 2020.

• Even though there are some positive developments in production sectors, purchasing power of consumers in Turkey deteriorates due to high inflation rates