Turkey Market Bulletin: Issue No. 14, Quarter 2 2020 (April - June)

Highlights

• The Minimum Expenditure Basket (MEB)1 increased by 2% since Q1 2020 and costs 505 TRY per person per month as of June 2020.

• The inflation rate at the end of Q2 2020 is 12.6%. It was 11% in April and May 2020.

• The businesses were interrupted by Covid-19 pandemic; production index dropped to -31.3% in April. In May 2020, the tendency reversed, but it was still down by -19.9% when compared to May 2019.

• The unemployment rate actualized at 12.9% in May 2020, as there was a ban on layoffs. Employees either worked for short-term or were on unpaid leave. It increased to 13.4% in June 2020.

• Economy contracted by -9.9% in Q2 2020, following a positive growth of 4.5% in Q1 2020.

• After lockdown during the peak season of Covid-19 in early Q2, the situation started to stabilize in June 2020.