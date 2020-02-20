Turkey Livelihoods Sector Q4 January - December 2019

SECTOR HIGHLIGHTS

Livelihoods support has become increasingly important under the 3RP to ensure Syrians under Temporary Protection and vulnerable host community members have an opportunity to become self-reliant. The work of the Livelihoods sector helps in improving social cohesion as well, both through specific activities and by mainstreaming social cohesion principles in programming.

In the fourth last quarter of 2019 Livelihoods Sector partners continued to provide support to Syrians under temporary protection and host community members through the provision of technical and vocational training and education, skills and language trainings to increase access to formal employment opportunities, on the demand side to facilitate job creation and strengthen the capacities of relevant national and local public institutions.

During 2019, GM,273 beneficiaries from the Syrians under Temporary Protection and host community members have been supported in 22 provinces. Of the total number of beneficiaries, M8,G28 Syrians under Temporary Protection and host community members received technical, vocational language training and 7,MM0 have accessed income generating and self-employment activities through job placements in service and industry sectors. 5,15M beneficiaries have been assisted with individual counselling, job counselling and business mentoring/ coaching.

192 businesses have been established and 1,199 SM3s have received business support through training as well as financial and non-financial services between January and December in 2019. There is an increase on job creation interventions when compared to previous years, however livelihoods and job creation efforts need to be scaled up significantly to address growing needs for self-reliance.

Livelihoods Sector continued to strengthen institutional capacities of partners through awareness raising, knowledge management and coordination in 2019. Furthermore, partners provide support to public institutions to address the challenges to access work permits, facilitate job creation and increase employability and self-reliance.