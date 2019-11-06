06 Nov 2019

Turkey Livelihoods Sector Q3 January - September 2019

Infographic
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.47 MB)

SECTOR HIGHLIGHTS

Livelihoods support has become increasingly important under the 3RP to ensure Syrians under Temporary Protection and vulnerable host community members have an opportunity to become self-reliant. The work of the Livelihoods sector helps in improving social cohesion as well, both through specific activities and by mainstreaming social cohesion principles in programming. In the third quarter of 2019 Livelihoods Sector partners continued to provide support to Syrians under temporary protection and host community members through the provision of technical and vocational training and education, skills and language trainings to increase access to formal employment opportunities, on the demand side to facilitate job creation and strengthen the capacities of relevant national and local public institutions.

In the first three quarters of 2019, 47,111 beneficiaries from the Syrians under Temporary Protection and host community members have been supported in 20 provinces. Of the total number of beneficiaries, 36,974 Syrians under Temporary Protection and host community members received technical, vocational and language training and 3,125 have accessed income generating and self-employment activities through job placements in service and industry sectors. 5,154 beneficiaries have been assisted with individual counselling, job counselling and business mentoring/ coaching.

188 businesses have been established and 490 SMEs have received business support through training as well as financial and non-financial services between January and September in 2019. There is an increase on job creation interventions when compared to previous years, however livelihoods and job creation efforts need to be scaled up significantly to address growing needs for self-reliance.

Livelihoods Sector continued to strengthen institutional capacities of partners, awareness raising, knowledge management and coordination. Furthermore, partners provide support to public institutions to address the challenges to access work permits, facilitate job creation and increase employability and self-reliance.

