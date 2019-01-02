Turkey Livelihoods Sector (January - September 2018)

HIGHLIGHTS

The fourth strategic objective of the Turkey Refugee and Resilience Response Plan (3RP) for 2018-2019 is to "expand livelihood and job opportunities for people in need ". Under this objective, 3RP partners aim to reach the following outcome : Improved livelihoods and living conditions, including better and decent work conditions for Syrians under temporary protection and host communities.

Within this perspective, Livelihoods Sector Activities are being followed via Activity Info with contribution of 20 LH Partners as supporting and/or implementing agencies. Since January 2018, Livelihoods Sector partners have supported 23,721 beneficiaries from the Syrians under temporary Protection and host community members.

Of these, the majority (11,149 Syrian refugees) have been benefitted from training activities (language, skills and vocational trainings). In addition, 1,322 Syrian refugees and host population have been supported by income generation activities through job placement, self employment and cash for work (CfW) programmes mainly in the SEA provinces where the population of Syrian refugees are highest. The livelihoods activities help to enhance social cohesion in these areas as well.