02 Jan 2019

Turkey Livelihoods Sector (January - September 2018)

Infographic
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 30 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (6.18 MB)

HIGHLIGHTS

The fourth strategic objective of the Turkey Refugee and Resilience Response Plan (3RP) for 2018-2019 is to "expand livelihood and job opportunities for people in need ". Under this objective, 3RP partners aim to reach the following outcome : Improved livelihoods and living conditions, including better and decent work conditions for Syrians under temporary protection and host communities.

Within this perspective, Livelihoods Sector Activities are being followed via Activity Info with contribution of 20 LH Partners as supporting and/or implementing agencies. Since January 2018, Livelihoods Sector partners have supported 23,721 beneficiaries from the Syrians under temporary Protection and host community members.

Of these, the majority (11,149 Syrian refugees) have been benefitted from training activities (language, skills and vocational trainings). In addition, 1,322 Syrian refugees and host population have been supported by income generation activities through job placement, self employment and cash for work (CfW) programmes mainly in the SEA provinces where the population of Syrian refugees are highest. The livelihoods activities help to enhance social cohesion in these areas as well.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.