16 Jan 2019

Turkey Livelihoods Sector (January-December 2018)

Infographic
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Dec 2018 View Original
Download PDF (6.7 MB)

HIGHLIGHTS

The fourth strategic objective of the Turkey Refugee and Resilience Response Plan (3RP) for 2018-2019 is to “Expand livelihood and job opportunities for people in need ”. Under this objective, 3RP partners aim to reach the following outcome: Improved livelihoods and living conditions, including better and decent work conditions for Syrians under temporary protection and host communities.

Within this perspective, Livelihoods Sector Activities are being followed via ActivityInfo with the contribution of 25 Livelihoods Sector Partners as supporting and/or implementing agencies.

Since January 2018 Livelihoods Sector partners have supported 66,867 beneficiaries from the Syrians under Temporary Protection and host community members.

Of these, the majority (50,722 Syrian refugees) have been benefitted from training activities such as language, skills and vocational training. In addition, 2,159Syrian refugees and host population have been supported by income generation activities through job placement, self employment and cash for work (CfW) programme mainly in the provinces of South East region where the population of Syrian refugees are highest. The livelihoods activities help to enhance social cohesion in these areas as well.

