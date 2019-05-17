Turkey - Landslide (MGM, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 May 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 17 May 2019 — View Original
A landslide occurred in the Aybasti district (Ordu Province) on 16 May, causing damage.
According to media reports, as of 17 May at 8.00 UTC, 22 houses and 31 buildings have been destroyed in Aybasti Town. 70 homes have been evacuated from the affected area.
Over the next 24 hours, moderate rainfall is forecast over northern coastal areas of Turkey.