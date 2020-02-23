Turkey, Iran – Earthquake (DG ECHO, GDACS, EMSC, media, National Authorities) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 February 2020)

A 5.9 Magnitude earthquake at a depth of 5.22 kilometres hit the Turkey – Iran border region, at 5:53 UTC.

Approximately 3 000 people were exposed to very strong shaking and 1 790 000 people to strong shaking.

Turkey has officially reported 9 fatalities, with 37 injured. Also some buildings in Baskale district in Van City were reported to be collapsed. Iran has reported 25 people injured so far.

Both Turkey and Iran have dispatched rescue teams to the affected area. In Turkey, officials report that, as the situation stands, no further affected persons are under the debris.