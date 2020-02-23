Turkey + 1 more

Turkey, Iran – Earthquake (DG ECHO, GDACS, EMSC, media, National Authorities) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 February 2020)

Source
Published
Origin
View original

  • A 5.9 Magnitude earthquake at a depth of 5.22 kilometres hit the Turkey – Iran border region, at 5:53 UTC.
    Approximately 3 000 people were exposed to very strong shaking and 1 790 000 people to strong shaking.

  • Turkey has officially reported 9 fatalities, with 37 injured. Also some buildings in Baskale district in Van City were reported to be collapsed. Iran has reported 25 people injured so far.

  • Both Turkey and Iran have dispatched rescue teams to the affected area. In Turkey, officials report that, as the situation stands, no further affected persons are under the debris.

  • The Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) continues to monitor the situation.

Related Content