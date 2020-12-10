Turkey: Inter-Agency Protection Sector Needs Assessment Analysis Round 2 - September 2020

Executive Summary

This Second-Round of the protection sector inter-agency needs assessment was carried out via 17 sector partners in September 2020 with a sample size of 1,055 individuals (representing a total of 6,030 persons at the household level). The majority of respondents participating in the exercise are Syrian, followed by Iraqi, Iranian, Afghan and other nationalities.

This comparative analysis aims to provide an overview of COVID-19 impact on refugee communities over a period of time in relation to various thematic areas, including protection and community level concerns; access to information; access to services (including health and education); work and income; and, access to basic needs. The analysis puts forward various measures to address barriers and challenges identified through the assessment.

The main findings of the assessment are highlighted below:

The overall level of access to information on rights and services is significantly high, as 76% of respondents stated they have enough access to information. However, non-Arabic speaking respondents have below average levels of access to information, indicating the need for increased outreach and targeting to these groups. Community members are increasingly one of the primary sources of information.

Refugee communities (particularly Afghans and Iranians) continue to face barriers in accessing services, with 31% reporting to have attempted but been unable to access services. The Second-Round analysis identifies new barriers to access services, the highest ranked being the inability to use online systems to book appointments (13%), affecting predominantly male respondents. However overall, it is noted that 36% of female respondents stated they had difficulties in accessing services, compared to 28% of male respondents.

Health services and service providers continue to be one of the hardest to reach throughout COVID-19. Of the 79% of respondents who attempted to access health services, 20% reported they were unable to (23% for female respondents). The main barrier in accessing health services is de-activation of general health insurances for International Protection Applicants (13%). It is also reported that one thirds of female respondents were unable to access sexual and reproductive health services throughout COVID-19.

The level of access to remote education has decreased considerably compared to the First-Round (from 79% to 68%), signalling increasing drop-out rates from education. The main barriers include lack of equipment and digital infrastructure, as well as socioeconomic vulnerabilities of households.

The levels of participation in higher education (8%) and Public Education Center courses (25%) remain low.

A significant majority (76%), across all nationalities, report that their working status and conditions have changed (negatively) due to the pandemic. An overwhelming 84% of respondents report being unable to cover monthly expenses, with female headed households at comparative disadvantage. Only half of those who report not being able to cover monthly expenses are receiving assistance. The deterioration of socio-economic status may result in direct or indirect protection concerns.

The main source of income for respondents is employment, representing 42% of their reported income. Humanitarian assistance ranks as the second source of income (30%).

While 54% of respondents state they receive assistance through public institutions, local authorities, I/NGOs and UN agencies (of which 87% represents cash assistance), it is also noted that 48% are not satisfied with the assistance they receive.