Turkey IFRC Operational Mid-Year Report, 1 January 2021 – 31 June 2021 (MAATR002)

CORE QUESTIONS

Q1: Overall Performance:

Context

Turkey continues to host almost 4 million refugees, including over 3.6 million Syrian refugees registered under temporary protection and over 330,000 refugees from Afghanistan, Iraq, Iran and other countries, registered under international protection. The majority of them continues to reside in urban areas, often under challenging circumstances and with scarce resources, despite commendable humanitarian assistance efforts by the Government of Turkey which enable refugees to access health, education and other public services. To date, Turkey remains the country hosting the most refugees in the world.

Many people who were already vulnerable before the onset of COVID-19 were hit hard by the deteriorating socioeconomic impacts of the pandemic. During the initial months of 2021, a partial lockdown was in place to mitigate the spread of the virus, followed by an 18-day complete lockdown in April and May. These measures have impacted people, businesses, and project activities. With the COVID-19 restrictions, people’s income sources have been severely impacted, and the economic pressure has affected everyone significantly. As a result, their resources and coping strategies have been exhausted and debt levels increased. Despite these restrictions, Türk Kızılay/Turkish Red Crescent Society (TRCS) continued its operations without interruption, however some physical activities could not take place (such as some livelihood trainings that require a hands-on approach, i.e. agricultural trainings), while all other activities were conducted remotely.