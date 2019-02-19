Turkey Humanitarian Fund (as of 06 February 2019)

Objectives of the Turkey Humanitarian Fund

The Humanitarian Fund in Turkey (THF) is a multi-donor Country Based Pooled Fund (CBPF) established in 2014 following UN Security Resolutions 2139 and 2165 to deliver cross-border humanitarian assistance inside Syria. The main objectives of the THF are:

To contribute to the delivery of the humanitarian assistance in line with the Syria Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP);

To strengthen the leadership of the Deputy Regional Humanitarian Coordinator (DRHC) as well as the humanitarian coordination mechanisms;

To improve the efficiency of the humanitarian response by increasing by focusing on most urgent needs;

To improve the effectiveness of the response using the Fund’s best comparative advantage.

Further, the THF aims for an inclusive and coordinated approach by working with a variety of partners in a complex operational environment.

THF - Strategic Priorities

The THF provides needs-based cross-border assistance into Syria advocating for a principled humanitarian approach to rapidly respond to critical life-saving needs. The THF not only provides funding to respond to emergency needs, but also allocates funding to underserved areas and Clusters and supports NGOs to assist the local communities and internally displaced to cope with the impact of the crisis. To date, the THF has been the largest CBPF serving Syria and the second globally, with a significant share of its funding allocated to national partners.

THF - Allocation Modalities

The Fund’s mechanisms ensure accountable, flexible, effective inclusive, and timely allocations.

The DRHC allocates funding through consultative processes with Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) country Clusters based on prioritized humanitarian needs. There are two types of allocation modalities: