Turkey Higher Education Sub-Sector 2018 Summary

RATIONALE FOR INVESTING IN REFUGEES’ ACCESS TO HIGHER EDUCATION

In many refugee situations, higher education remains one of the most under-funded education sub-sectors. The 3RP aims to ensure that it is possible to provide refugee children, youth and adults with access to a continuum of educa- tional opportunities - from early childhood education and schooling, through to tertiary and adult education. The Syria response is one of the first refugee crises where higher education has received significant attention.

Investment in higher education is a long-term investment in the economic and social potential of refugees and refugee communities: studies have shown that the earning potential of someone with post-secondary education (associate and bachelors degrees) is higher than that of someone who holds a school leaving diploma or has only completed part of secondary education. In OECD countries efforts to quantify the long-term advantage of having tertiary education estimates this benefit to be USD 175,067 for men and USD 110,007 for women – after adjusting for the direct and opportunity costs of acquiring the degree. Higher private income does not only benefit the individ- ual and his/her immediate family but also results in social benefits as these individuals will contribute to the econo- my through higher tax payments and reduced risk of being dependent on social welfare payments (or aid).

The benefits of higher education investment are not limited only to economic returns, but also include increased levels of community resilience and protection dividends are also realised as youth are productively engaged in study, are supported to avoid negative coping mechanisms (such as risking dangerous onward movement, being recruited to participate in hostilities or being open to economic exploitation).

Higher education also allows refugees to have access to a wider range of professional employment opportunities and, internationally, higher education has been demonstrated to contribute to greater civic engagement. Parents’ levels of education have for a long time been identified as a key determinant in the children’s academic performance, which can contribute to ensuring that future generations do not suffer educational disadvantages.