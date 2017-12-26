Turkey: Health Cluster Bulletin - November 2017

HIGHLIGHTS

• In November 2017, five verified incidents of violence against the health care infrastructure were reported, resulting in the deaths of five people

• In November 2017, 616 doctors, nurses, midwives and community health workers were trained by Health Cluster partners.

• Health cluster partners vaccinated more than 720 000 children with the oral polio vaccine (OPV) in November.

• More than 500 hundred of patients suffering from critical medical conditions are waiting to be referred out of Eastern Ghouta to receive specialized medical treatment.

• The Health Cluster partner, UOSSM started supporting health governance in Syria, by providing salaries and operation costs for the health directorates of Idlib, Hama and Rural Damascus, and health facilities run by these directorates.

Situation update

Idleb governorate witnessed an increase in the IDP arrivals as compared to October because of heightened clashes and insecurity in Hama and Aleppo, with 75% of all IDPs arrival in Idleb arriving from these governorates. More than 40,000 IDPs arrived in Idleb during the month of November mostly from Daret Azza, As Saan and Oqeirbat. The IDPs arrived at Dana, Ma’arrat An Nu’man, Sanjar and Saraqeb.

The existing health systems in Idleb governorate are under severe stress due to continuous influx of IDPs.