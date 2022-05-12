Turkey: Health Cluster Bulletin, March 2022

Highlights

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases during March was 5,397 (3,114 from Idleb and 2,283 from Aleppo).

• The coverage of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in NWS is still low. As of 31 March 2022, the percentage of individuals who received the COVID-19 vaccine in NWS (two doses) out of the target population (>18 years old) was 9.68%.

• As of 31 March 2022, the total COVID-19 confirmed cases were 102,618.

• As of the end of March 2022, the total number of functional health facilities was 624. In March 2022, the total number of functional health facilities:

PHCs: 186

Hospitals (general and specialized): 70

Mobile Clinics: 77.

• According to the regional office of OCHA for Syria, the 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan HRP is ready for publishing in the near future.

• In 2022, the sector partners will increase COVID 19 vaccination coverage and aim to reach WHO target of 70% by the end of 2022.

• In 2022/23 due to multi year HRP, around 23% of health budget requirements ($134m out of 583m) will contribute to early recovery and health systems resilience efforts.

• The Health Cluster finalized the business continuity plan in case of non-renewal of the UNSC resolution.

• In March 2022, the Surveillance System of Attacks on Health Care (SSA) recorded two attacks and one death reported by the health agencies in Syria.

• Funding shortfalls some high priority health facilities are without funds which badly impact the access to health care services.