Turkey: Health Cluster Bulletin, March 2021

▪ The hostility in northwest Syria (NWS) is ongoing while the crisis in Syria is commemorating its 10th year. This month, nine persons were reported dead and 21 injured due to attacks on health care.

Equipment and relief supplies were damaged and health services were forced to stop vital services.

▪ Up until the end of March, 21,318 laboratoryconfirmed cases of COVID-19 were detected, of which 637 were COVID-19’s associated deaths and 19,474 recovered in NWS. A total of 107,787 RTPCR tests were carried-out in NWS.

▪ Due to the increase of COVID-19 cases in India and the urgent need for domestic usage in India, the delivery of allocated vaccines for NWS, from the Serum Institute of India (SII/Covishield), may be delayed beyond the month of May 2021.

▪ On March 8, International Women’s Day celebrated the tremendous efforts by women and girls around the world in shaping a more equal future and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, under the theme: "women in leadership: achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world”

. ▪ On March 24, the World Tuberculosis (TB) Day was celebrated. “The Clock is Ticking” was the theme this year to highlight that the world is running out of time to act on the commitments to end TB. Since last year, COVID-19 has been gravely affecting the treatment and follow-up of TB patients worldwide.