Turkey: Health Cluster Bulletin, June 2021

Highlights

• One month before the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) members agree on the future of the UNSC Resolution 2533 (2020), the United Nations’ aid delivery in northwest Syria (NWS) is risking not to reach, via the cross-border, millions of Syrian people in need who are currently living under very dire security and economic challenges. They will lose access to essential humanitarian assistance in case the UNSCR 2533 will not be renewed.

• The security and well-being of humanitarian staff in northwest Syria was impacted this month, and the hostilities in the southern Idleb region recorded serious escalation this month. A health facility in Afrin was seriously damaged, and more than 13 persons were reported dead, including four humanitarian staff and leaving eleven staff injured, including one midwife in a critical situation.

• This unfortunate attack on health care caused the suspension of essential health life-saving services and caused structural total and partial damages to the health facility. The health facility’s coordinates were shared as part of the UN-led humanitarian deconfliction/notification mechanism, and it was previously targeted in October 2019.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to rise in NWS, albeit at a slightly slower rate than observed in the past month. A total of 25,661 confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported from NWS. However,

11.82 % of confirmed cases were reported from internally displaced people (IDPs) camps which is a high percentage for overcrowded sites.

More efforts are needed to spread awareness in the community to apply preventive measures, more screening, and increase vaccination acceptance among the people.

• Alongside the COVID-19 response, the vaccination campaign is ongoing in Aleppo and Idleb. The first phase of the campaign started on the 1st of May 2021, targeting healthcare and humanitarian workers. The total vaccinated cases in the first phase are 17,783.

• Funding continues to be a serious challenge for humanitarian aids in NWS. In the shade of the decision to be taken for the United Nations Security Council resolution (UNSCR) 2533 (2020), donors were obliged to hold the provision of funds before getting a clear image on the way to deliver aids to millions of Syrians in NWS. An urgent increase in funding is required as only “39 per cent of the funding, required to sustain the response between July and September 2021”, were received by the humanitarian organizations******.