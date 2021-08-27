Turkey: Health Cluster Bulletin, July 2021

Highlights

• On July 9th, 2021, the United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) was renewed. The UNSC Resolution was extended for six + six months. It took the number UNSCR 2585.

• The period of six months is until January 10th,2022, only for the border crossing at Bab al-Hawa, and a likely additional six months until July 10th, 2022, subject to the issuance of the Secretary General’s substantive report, with particular focus on transparency in operations, and progress on cross-line access in meeting humanitarian needs.

• The UNCSR 2585 has three clauses that are directly linked with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, humanitarian needs, and socioeconomic impact of the pandemic.

• The UNSCR 2588 aims to ensure humanitarian aid to reach the people in need in northwest Syria who are surviving very dire security and economic situation.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases this month, in northwest Syria, is lower than the previous month. There had been 771 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in July 2021 out of a total of 26,432 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

• Since the 1 st of May 2021, the start date of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, a total of 46,062 beneficiaries received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, AstraZeneca, in northwest Syria.

• More doses of AstraZeneca vaccines are expected to be shipped soon to northwest Syria, in addition to Sinovac doses expected to arrive in October 2021.

• “Reflecting the local impact of the global climate crisis, since autumn 2020, unseasonably low levels of rainfall are contributing to water shortages and low agricultural production”*******. Therefore, the low level of water will jeopardize the health situation in northwest Syria and risks triggering the water-borne disease. In addition, there would be a high risk of high spread of the COVID-19 virus due to the absence of water needed to keep adequate hygiene withing the community.

• On July 28th, 2021, the World Health Organization celebrated World Hepatitis Day. The theme this year was “hepatitis can’t wait” conveying the urgency of efforts needed to eliminate hepatitis as a public health threat by 2030.