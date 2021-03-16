Turkey: Health Cluster Bulletin, January 2021

Highlights

In Q1-2021, there is a shortage in funding in general and for COVID-19’s response specifically. Eight CCTCs were deactivated due to lack of funds; some other activities, such as surveillance, testing, PHCs, referral system, etc., are facing the same risk in the next upcoming months.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases was 727 in January 2021. An approximate of 84% cases developed mild symptoms, 11 % developed moderate/severe symptoms, and 5 % cases were asymptomatic. The total number of cases hospitalized this month was 54 (7.4%) and the total number of COVID-19 associated deaths was 25.

On COVID-19 vaccination, some 20 % of people in NWS, about 850,000 people, should be vaccinated as per discussion held between World Health Organization, UNICEF technical Immunization Group and GAVI, via proposal to COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access Facility (COVAX).

“Heavy rainfall across the Idleb area and northern Aleppo governorate has reportedly caused damage to at least 196 IDP sites, with at least 67,647 people affected by the floods1 ”. Access to health services was maintained by health agencies.