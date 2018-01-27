27 Jan 2018

Turkey: Health Cluster Bulletin - December 2017

Report
from World Health Organization, Health Cluster
Published on 27 Jan 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (940.3 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS HEALTH SECTOR

  • In December 2017, 16 verified incidents of violence against the health care infrastructure were reported, resulting in the deaths of three health workers.

  • In December 2017, 210 doctors, nurses, midwives and community health workers were trained by Health Cluster partners.

  • Health cluster partners vaccinated more than 764,550 000 children with the oral polio vaccine (OPV) in December.

  • 29 critically ill patients were evacuated from East Ghouta to Damascus for medical treatment while more than 700 hundred patients are still waiting to be evacuated to receive specialized medical treatment.

  • Nearly 400,000 civilians living in besieged East Ghouta are facing severe shortages of basic goods and lifesaving medical care.

  • More than 60,000 people were displaced due to hostilities in Idleb , among them about 3500 children received vaccination.

Situation update

Civilian displacements in Idleb governorate continued as hostilities intensified. The displacements were from As Saan, Hamra, Oqeirbat sub districts of Hama governorate and Tamanaah and Sanjar sib districts of Idleb governorate. More than 60,000 IDPs arrived in Idleb during the month of November and December. The IDPs arrived at Dana, Ma’arrat An Nu’man, Sanjar and Saraqeb.
The existing health systems in Idleb governorate are under severe stress due to continuous influx of IDPs.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

Mobile usage continues to grow across the world and browsers are introducing new features that enable web developers to introduce app-like features on their website.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.