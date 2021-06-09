Turkey: Health Cluster Bulletin, April 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

▪ “Syria received 256,800 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine; the first COVAX delivery of vaccines reached the war-torn country. This delivery of AstraZeneca vaccines (from the Serum Institute of India) will be given to frontline health workers across Syria, including in the northeast and northwest1 ”. On April 22nd , 53,800 doses of this vaccine were delivered to northwest Syria (NWS).

The expected date to start the vaccination campaign is on May 1st.

▪ Until end of April, 122,567 RT-PCR tests were carried-out in NWS, 21,983 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were detected, 655 were COVID19’s associated deaths and 19,955 recovered.

▪ On April 7th , some health agencies in NWS celebrated the World Health Day under the slogan: “Building a fairer, healthier world for everyone”.

Since last year, COVID-19 increased worldwide poverty, food insecurity, and amplified gender, social and health inequities. Many health agencies raised awareness sessions in this day calling for equitable access to essential health services for everyone and everywhere.

▪ Under the theme “vaccines bring us closer” the World Immunization Week was celebrated in the last week of April. This year the immunization group and health agencies in NWS, celebrated this week by actively preparing and training 93 vaccination teams to kick-off the COVID-19 vaccination campaign for the first time in NWS.