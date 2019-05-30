Turkey: Health Cluster Bulletin - April 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

A survey conducted end of February and March in cooperation with partners (SHAFAK – WATAN - ACU), confirmed the rate of infection with blood-borne viruses (namely Hepatitis C) in patients receiving hemodialysis and staff working in the NW Syria Dialysis centers is very high.

World Immunization Week 2019 was celebrated in the last week of April – aimed to promote the use of vaccines to protect people of all ages against disease.

Since 28 April, as the closing of the month, three health facilities (two hospitals and one primary health center) suspended operations due to airstrikes. Another six facilities ceased operations as the security worsens in the NWS.

Eleven NGO health cluster partners are working in Afrin running 29 health facilities; 2 general hospitals, 17 public health care centers, 4 health units and 6 mobile clinics.