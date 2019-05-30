30 May 2019

Turkey: Health Cluster Bulletin - April 2019

Report
from World Health Organization, Health Cluster
Published on 30 Apr 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (903.27 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • A survey conducted end of February and March in cooperation with partners (SHAFAK – WATAN - ACU), confirmed the rate of infection with blood-borne viruses (namely Hepatitis C) in patients receiving hemodialysis and staff working in the NW Syria Dialysis centers is very high.

  • World Immunization Week 2019 was celebrated in the last week of April – aimed to promote the use of vaccines to protect people of all ages against disease.

  • Since 28 April, as the closing of the month, three health facilities (two hospitals and one primary health center) suspended operations due to airstrikes. Another six facilities ceased operations as the security worsens in the NWS.

  • Eleven NGO health cluster partners are working in Afrin running 29 health facilities; 2 general hospitals, 17 public health care centers, 4 health units and 6 mobile clinics.

  • The Turkey Humanitarian Pooled Fund (THF) 2019 1st Standard Allocation was launched on the 29th March 2019. By the closure of the THF GMS as 19 April, 19 projects from 18 agencies were accepted for revision with a cumulative requesting budget of ca. $13M. The available health envelope is $6M.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.