Turkey: GIZ - Civil Society and State Engagement in the Refugee Response in Turkey: Law and Regulations

1.Introduction

The objective of this study is to provide an analysis of scenarios to increase the sustainability of the work of nongovernmental organisations in the refugee response in Turkey. The study includes the assessment of general planning processes of the public organisations, including medium range strategic plans, capacities of the community centres and alternative forms of legal entities, which may be relevant for CCs. A non-exhaustive funding list is also developed for the GIZ partners.

The study consists of three main chapters that include a detailed analysis of key actors in the refugee response in Turkey and analysis on how the sustainability of the provided services, especially those of civil society organisations, could be strengthened. Chapter 1 defines the fundamental actors in the refugee response in Turkey and looks at their service provision. It investigates the roles and responsibilities of a wide range of main actors – particularly state agencies such as Ministry of Family, Labour and Social Services and their strategic approaches. Chapter 2 provides a broad assessment and gaps analysis of the current programs and legal framework for a wide range of topics, e.g. protection, education, health, livelihood, basic needs provision. Based on the gap’s analysis, recommendations are made on how community centres can fill gaps and improve complementarity with public service providers. Chapter 3 presents the possibilities for strengthening sustainability by improving access of NGOs/Community Centres to alternative funding opportunities. In this respect, the chapter initially presents the landscape of civil society in Turkey and which is followed by the types of civil society organisations and commercial enterprises. By looking at different types of organisations, the chapter aims at introducing the potentials and obstacles for each types of organisation as well as different funding opportunities accordingly.

The consultancy was carried out by Cengiz Çiftçi (Civil Society Expert), Gülden Alkoçoğlu (Capacity Building and Financial Management Expert) and Ceylan İnceoğlu (Networking, Mobility and Fundraising Expert).